NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings to benefit hunger

Fanatics plans to sell the face coverings, which have been recommended by the

CDC during the coronavirus pandemic, featuring the logos of all 30 NBA and 12

WNBA teams.

"As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the

coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC's recommendation to cover our nose

and mouth while in public," said Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social

responsibility and player programs. "Through this new product offering, NBA

and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league's

efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19."

Proceeds will go to organizations in the United States and Canada. Face

coverings are expected to be available Friday on team sites.

--Field Level Media