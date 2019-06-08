LIVE

Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors

NBA - 8 June 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 8 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

