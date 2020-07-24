LeBron James: Do we need to see a video for action to be taken?

Afternoon Session, Day 4
Rebecca Adlington, Tom Daley & Adam Peaty
Qualifiers, Day 4
LeBron James has spoken out about the racial injustice in America and questioned whether there has to be a video of the crime for action to be taken
LeBron James said "nothing is normal in 2020", as he and his Los Angeles Lakers team continued their preparations ahead of the resumption of the NBA season.
Kobe Bryant signed off his remarkable career with a 60-point performance for the La Lakers.
Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99