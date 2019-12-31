LIVE

Charlotte Hornets - Boston Celtics

NBA - 31 December 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 31 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

