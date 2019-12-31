LIVE

Chicago Bulls - Milwaukee Bucks

NBA - 31 December 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 31 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

