LIVE

Cleveland Cavaliers - Portland Trail Blazers

NBA - 24 November 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 24 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

