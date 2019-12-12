LIVE

Golden State Warriors - New York Knicks

NBA - 12 December 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 12 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

