LIVE

Houston Rockets - Golden State Warriors

NBA - 7 November 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 7 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

