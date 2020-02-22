LIVE

Los Angeles Clippers - Sacramento Kings

NBA - 22 February 2020

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

