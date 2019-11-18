LIVE

Memphis Grizzlies - Denver Nuggets

NBA - 17 November 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 17 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

