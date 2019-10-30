LIVE

Miami Heat - Atlanta Hawks

NBA - 29 October 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:30 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

