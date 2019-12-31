LIVE

Minnesota Timberwolves - Brooklyn Nets

NBA - 31 December 2019

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 31 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

