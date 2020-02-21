LIVE

Sacramento Kings - Memphis Grizzlies

NBA - 21 February 2020

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 21 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sacramento Kings vs Memphis Grizzlies. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

