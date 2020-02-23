LIVE

Utah Jazz - Houston Rockets

NBA - 23 February 2020

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

