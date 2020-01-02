LIVE

Washington Wizards - Orlando Magic

NBA - 1 January 2020

NBA – Follow the Basketball match between Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Basketball teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic. Get all the latest on Basketball: fixtures, results and tables.

