The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season, according to reports, in protest against racial injustice.

The NBA and WNBA led mass postponements in American sport on Wednesday. All NBA playoff games were all postponed after player boycotts, before Major League Soccer and Major League baseball games were also cancelled en masse.

NBA Milwaukee Bucks boycott leads to NBA postponements amid unrest from Jacob Blake shooting 18 HOURS AGO

Tennis player Naomi Osaka also pulled out of the Southern & Western Open amid the growing unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. Blake was shot seven times in the back as he opened the door of his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The shooting has sparked a wave of protests in recent days, some of which have turned violent.

Now it seems the NBA season could be over for the Clippers and Lakers. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the decision was made during a three-hour meeting on Wednesday, of players from the 13 teams still competing in the play-offs, although most teams indicated they would prefer to continue.

LeBron James led the calls to boycott, some hours after he tweeted: "F*** THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT"

NBA owners are scheduled to meet Thursday morning. It is possible that, if the other teams decide to play, the Lakers and Clippers will also continue their seasons.

Eurosport stands against racial inequality and social injustice. In solidarity with the tennis community, we are pausing our tennis programming and content on all our platforms. Coverage will resume on Friday 28 August.

