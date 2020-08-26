Milwaukee Bucks boycott leads to NBA postponements amid unrest from Jacob Blake shooting

The benches are empty at the scheduled start of the first half of game five between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs

The NBA team made a huge statement when refusing to come out for their Playoff game on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted their Game 5 meeting with Orlando Magic amid the growing unrest following the Jacob Blake shooting, leading the NBA to postpone all three of the games scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The Bucks are the NBA team closest in proximity to Kenosha in the state of Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot and injured by police on Sunday, sparking further clashes across the city.

The players were in the locker room ahead of the game in Florida, having warmed up on court beforehand, but did not show when it was scheduled to start.

The NBA went on to confirm the game was postponed, along with Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets and LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA tweeted:

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

Lakers star LeBron James tweeted: "---- THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT"

Bucks coach: We're very disturbed by events

"Myself and our players and our organization are very disturbed by what's happening in Kenosha," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said earlier on Wednesday.

"It's a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire for change and something different and better in Kenosha and Milwaukee and Wisconsin and then go out and play a game."

Reaction as players demand change

