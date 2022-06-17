The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six to clinch the series 4-2 for their fourth NBA title in eight years.

At the TD Garden in Boston, the Warriors won 103-90 with Steph Curry winning Finals MVP for the first time.

Ad

Curry averaged 31.2 points across the six games and scored 34 on Thursday.

NBA Golden State Warriors point guard Curry unhurt in car accident 23/11/2018 AT 20:57

The Warriors were rebuilding after finishing last in 2019/2020 season, and become the first side ever to go from being the worst side in the league to winning the championship in two years.

They had won titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018 before injuries to Curry and Klay Thompson, coupled with the departure of Kevin Durant, left them needing to rebuild.

And Curry and Thompson showed their worth as they proved vital on their way to reclaiming the title.

"I'm thrilled for Steph [Curry]," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "To me, this is his crowning achievement in what's already been an incredible career.

"I'm obviously thrilled for everyone in that room, and a lot of people had a big hand in this, but the thing with Steph is, without him, none of this happens."

Curry, meanwhile, said this championship "hits different" after returning from injury and helping the team return to glory.

"We found a way to just get it done," he said.

"You always have a doubt, but you know how long the road is to get back here because of how hard it is to win at this level.

"We built this for like 10 or 11 years and that means a lot when you get to this stage because you know how to win," he added.

"Everybody who has been a part of this knows what that is about. This one hits different, for sure."

Basketball Warriors sign Curry to record $201m deal - Reports 01/07/2017 AT 06:58