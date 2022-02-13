LeBron James made NBA history after becoming the leading scorer in combined regular season and play-off history, despite LA Lakers being on the losing side in a 117-115 defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

It was a bittersweet day for James, who missed a last-second free throw which would have won the game in San Francisco, but still scored 26 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 44,149. In the end, Klay Thompson’s total of 33-points proved to be the difference for Warriors.

James is still behind Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) on the regular-season points list, but was pleased to reach another milestone in his stellar career.

He said: "In all my career, any time I've been linked with some of the greats, I've always just been in awe."

The 37-year-old has won a hugely impressive haul of honours on the court, after claiming four NBA Championships and four NBA Finals MVP awards.

His success has translated onto the world stage too, claiming two Olympic gold medals with the United States.

He has been in the NBA since the age of 18 and competed in the league for 19 seasons. James has also competed in eight consecutive NBA Finals, and played in at least 60 games across in all but one non-shortened season heading into this year, further emphasising this wonderful achievement.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets were beaten 115-111 by Miami Heat in what was their 11th consecutive defeat.

The Denver Nuggets claimed a 110-109 win over the Toronto Raptors, while the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93.

The Portland Trail Blazers produced a stunning comeback from 23 points down to beat the New York Knicks 112-103, the Memphis Grizzlies overcame the Charlotte Hornets 125-118, while San Antonio Spurs secured a 124-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Phoenix Suns dispatched the Orlando Magic 132-105.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls beat Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101, the Los Angeles Clippers squeezed past the Dallas Mavericks 99-97 and the Sacramento Kings won 123-110 against the Washington Wizards.

