NBPA president: NBA 'bubble' plan 'incarceration'

Isolating players to resume the NBA season sounds like a closed book if National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts is telling the story.

In an interview with ESPN, Roberts said the conversations around bringing

players back from a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic are

evolving into risk mitigation discussions. A call with players is scheduled

for Friday, the date the NBA approved certain markets for reopening practice

facilities on a limited basis with only a tepid response.

One plan floated in recent weeks was isolating players at a hotel or resort

location -- the Bahamas and Disney World were discussed, as was Las Vegas --

as commissioner Adam Silver invited thoughts and ideas on the best way to get

the 2019-20 season back on track.

"Are we going to arm guards around the hotel?" Roberts asked ESPN. "That

sounds like incarceration to me."

Silver has since decided that plan will not work based on response from

players, Roberts said.

Some owners aren't even ready to open their practice facilities for individual

workouts, including the Dallas Mavericks' Mark Cuban. He said the inability to

test all players and staff would prohibit the franchise from opening the

facility anytime soon.

"This is a world with the virus," Roberts said. "And we have to figure out a

way to work, play and live in a world with the virus. The questions have now

evolved from, 'Are we going to play again?' to, 'If we play, what are the

risks going to look like?'"

Among challenges Silver and Roberts face inching toward a return is managing

individual and team concerns. The best risk-aversion weapon for the NBA is

mass testing.

But testing is a social issue, with political strings attached, that the NBA

doesn't want to wade into at the moment. The NBA could purchase tests in high

volume but that would bring about criticism from the general public,

especially in areas where tests still aren't readily available.

Roberts is sensitive to the idea that the league and players association will

make broad decisions but individual comfort with the resulting plan is not

guaranteed.

"It's an issue employers everywhere are going to have to confront," Roberts

said. "Because I guarantee there's going to be at least one player, if not

many more than that, that are going to have genuine concerns about their

safety. We have to figure out what the response is to that. It's a tough one,

and I don't pretend that I have an answer to that one yet."

--Field Level Media

