Eight-time NBA All-Star Nash was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in September after the team's 35-37 season and on Friday set about assembling his staff.

They include former Phoenix Suns team mate Amar'e Stoudemire as player development assistant and D'Antoni, who was widely rumored to be a candidate prior to his hiring.

Nash played under D’Antoni for several years during his career, with the Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, and was twice named NBA MVP during their time together.

"When I set out to build this staff, I wanted to put together a committed group that would connect with our players and help put them in the best position to succeed as a team," Nash said in a written statement.

"With coaching and playing experience at the highest level and a deep background in player development, I’m confident that we’ve put the right people in place to lead us forward." (Reporting by Amy Tennery; additional reporting by Rohith Nair; Editing by Ken Ferris)

