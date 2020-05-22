Nets G Dinwiddie: NBA resumes July 15 in 'bubble'

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie continues to embrace his news-making skills on social media, sharing that the NBA season will resume in July at a "bubble location."
Dinwiddie's update comes with the qualifier that he was not provided an
official update from the Nets or the NBA. However, his intel appears to match
multiple reports indicating the NBA is pointed toward playing games this
summer, and doing so within a "campus environment," which is the preference of
commissioner Adam Silver.
Dinwiddie was replying to a post from popular boutique street shoe designer
John Geiger's post that the NBA would be back June 21st. Dinwiddie posted to
Twitter: "That's just practice. I heard those last 5 games at bubble site
start July 15th."
ESPN reported Silver is expected to release rules and guidelines for the NBA
to return on June 1.
Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and Marc Stein of the New York Times said Thursday
they've heard the same timeline Dinwiddie outlined. That would put the NBA
Finals in the Labor Day range, per Smith.
Dinwiddie has become a popular follow during the coronavirus pandemic that
began in mid-March.
He offered followers the opportunity to choose his next team by contributing
to GoFundMe and, as the Chicago Bulls were announcing a restructuring that
included a new GM, Dinwiddie detailed how he would fix the team in a series of
posts.
