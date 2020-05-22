Nets G Dinwiddie: NBA resumes July 15 in 'bubble'

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie continues to embrace his news-making skills on social media, sharing that the NBA season will resume in July at a "bubble location."

Dinwiddie's update comes with the qualifier that he was not provided an

official update from the Nets or the NBA. However, his intel appears to match

multiple reports indicating the NBA is pointed toward playing games this

summer, and doing so within a "campus environment," which is the preference of

commissioner Adam Silver.

Dinwiddie was replying to a post from popular boutique street shoe designer

John Geiger's post that the NBA would be back June 21st. Dinwiddie posted to

Twitter: "That's just practice. I heard those last 5 games at bubble site

start July 15th."

Basketball Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at 78 AN HOUR AGO

ESPN reported Silver is expected to release rules and guidelines for the NBA

to return on June 1.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and Marc Stein of the New York Times said Thursday

they've heard the same timeline Dinwiddie outlined. That would put the NBA

Finals in the Labor Day range, per Smith.

Dinwiddie has become a popular follow during the coronavirus pandemic that

began in mid-March.

He offered followers the opportunity to choose his next team by contributing

to GoFundMe and, as the Chicago Bulls were announcing a restructuring that

included a new GM, Dinwiddie detailed how he would fix the team in a series of

posts.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Bucks GM: NBA can return with 'safe, healthy' option 20 HOURS AGO