Nets G Dinwiddie opts out of NBA restart

Brooklyn Nets standout guard Spencer Dinwiddie will not join his team for the NBA's restart after testing positive again for the coronavirus.

Dinwiddie announced the news Tuesday over Twitter with the Nets preparing for

the NBA season to resume on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

near Orlando, Fla.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms,

@BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best

interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," he wrote. "I will

be supporting the guys every step of the way!"

Basketball Basketball-Liberty's Durr to miss WNBA season due to coronavirus 25 MINUTES AGO

Dinwiddie, 27, is averaging career bests of 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5

rebounds in 64 games (49 starts) during his sixth NBA season.

Dinwiddie's teammate, center DeAndre Jordan, tested positive for COVID-19 and

opted out of joining the Nets (30-34), who will also be without forward Wilson

Chandler for the restart. Chandler cited a desire to remain with his family

while guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder surgery) and forward Kevin Durant

(Achilles) also won't participate.

Brooklyn resides in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and is solidly

positioned for one of the conference's eight playoff spots. The Nets have

eight games remaining and are a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando

(30-35) and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards (24-40).

--Field Level Media

Basketball Wizards' Beal (shoulder) opts out of NBA restart 2 HOURS AGO