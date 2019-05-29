Officiating pool selected for NBA Finals

Scott Foster was picked for the 12th time while Kane Fitzgerald and Eric Lewis

were selected for the first time.

The NBA Finals begin Thursday in Toronto.

"This year's Finals officials have earned the right to represent the NBA on

its biggest stage," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a

press release. "All our Finals referees have shown excellent skills, focus and

teamwork to showcase their top-ranking abilities in each playoff round thus

far."

The other members of the 12-man pool are Tony Brothers (eighth Finals), James

Capers (eighth), Marc Davis (eighth), John Goble (third), David Guthrie

(second), Ed Malloy (seventh), Jason Phillips (sixth) and Zach Zarba (sixth).

Josh Tiven and Sean Wright are the alternates.

The NBA said Finals officials were chosen based on evaluations of their

performances over the first three rounds of the postseason. Each referee is

guaranteed to work at least one game in the Finals.

Callahan has worked 20 games in the NBA Finals. Foster has officiated 18.

Individual game assignments are revealed at approximately 9 a.m. ET on the day

of a game.

