Olympic mentor Richardson-Walsh inspires Great Britain's wheelchair basketball team

And that means the pressure is on ahead of their next group game against winless Turkey.

Great Britain have won six consecutive bronze medals at the event, where a top-four finish will secure qualification to next year's Paralympics.

And they've been working with Olympic hockey gold medallist Kate Richardson-Walsh, who captained Great Britain to victory in Rio, to improve their mental preparation.

"Kate coaxed out of us a goal-setting period, where our goal changed to winning the European Championships," said Thompson.

"To me, that was a breakthrough moment. We really put ourselves out there in a spot where we say: 'we know exactly what we want'.

"I'm really proud of us for doing that. As simple a process as that may sound, it's not.

"Kate just held us accountable, collectively, as staff, as athletes and as a programme. She wouldn't let us out of it. Tha'’s to her credit and she was lovely about it.

"We came to a point where we said: 'yeah, this exactly what we want' and now we talk about it openly.

"We don't look at our shoes when we talk about our goals, we'll look you in the eye and say: 'our goal is to win the European Championships'."

