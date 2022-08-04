Basketball

Paris 2024: ‘It’s gold or nothing’ – NBA star Rudy Gobert on becoming Olympic champion on home soil for France

Three-time NBA all-star Rudy Gobert is eager to upgrade his silver medal from Tokyo 2020 to gold on home soil at Paris 2024. The 30-year-old Frenchman opened up on his dreams of becoming Olympic champion alongside his teammates in the latest episode of The Power of Sport, which is available to watch on Eurosport, discovery+ and Eurosport’s digital platforms.

