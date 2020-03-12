Pelicans-Kings postponed as NBA officially on hiatus

Less than two hours earlier, the NBA announced that at the conclusion of

Wednesday night the regular season would be suspended "until further notice"

after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the strain of

coronavirus at the heart of the current outbreak.

The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and the host

Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before tipoff.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player in question is Utah center

Rudy Gobert, and that players from the Jazz and Thunder were being quarantined

at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Gobert was reportedly not at the

arena.

The Jazz later confirmed one of their players preliminary tested positive for

COVID-19, though they did not name the player.

In Sacramento, referee Courtney Kirkland was not on the court as game time

neared. Kirkland worked Monday's game between the Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

After teams left the court and officials huddled for a bit, it was announced

through the PA system that the game was postponed.

