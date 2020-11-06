22 as the start date for its 2020-21 season with a reduced 72-game schedule, the body confirmed in a statement https://nbpa.com/news/nbpa-statement-on-the-2020-2021-nba-season-start-date-and-schedule on Thursday.
"Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season," it added. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Basketball
Report: NBA close to Dec. 22 start date for 2020-21
Basketball
Report: Silver says NBA, union 'running out of time' for Dec. start
Basketball
76ers name Morey president of basketball operations