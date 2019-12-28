Potential No. 1 NBA pick Wiseman signs with agent

1 overall pick James Wiseman hired Excel Sports on Friday

to serve as his agents.

The move, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by Forbes, ends Wiseman's NCAA

eligibility.

On Dec. 19, the 7-foot-1 freshman center withdrew from Memphis in the middle

of a 12-game NCAA suspension. The college governing body had ruled that he and

his family received impermissible benefits.

The NCAA determined that Memphis coach Penny Hardaway -- before he was hired

by the university -- provided $11,500 to help Wiseman and his family move from

Nashville, Tenn., to Memphis in 2017.

The top overall recruit in the Class of 2019, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points,

10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in three games with the Tigers.

Wiseman would have been eligible to return to the Memphis lineup on Jan. 12,

but instead he is now free to start gearing up for the NBA draft, scheduled

for June 25 at Barclays Center in New York.

Excel Sports' basketball client list includes Kevin Love, Nikola Jokic, Blake

Griffin, CJ McCollum, Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond, according to

Forbes.

--Field Level Media