President CP3: NBA players 'want to play'

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

NBA players association president Chris Paul remains adamant players want to be on the court.

With games on hold for two months, Paul said on an ESPN appearance on "The
Jump" Friday that his peers are itching to return to the court.

"A lot of hard conversations that have to be made, a lot of hard decisions,"
Paul said. "But with the team around us, I think ultimately we'll get to where
we want to. Obviously we want to play. Oh man, we want to play. We want to
play bad. And I think that's a consensus for the guys around the league. We
want it to be, obviously, as safe as possible. But the biggest thing is, we
miss the game."

Report: NBA gaining 'momentum' toward return

13/05/2020 AT 03:23

Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24) are in position to participate in
the playoffs. There is some debate over how the postseason could play out if
the NBA is unable to resume the regular season.

"I think it's a combination of a lot of things," he said. "But at the end of
the day, right now, no one expected this and knew that this was coming. So
what is normal now? So I think that's what we're trying to figure out is what
it looks like, and until we find those answers and we can come up with an
actual plan, right now it's basically sit and wait, so that the virus is in
control."

Paul and NBA commissioner Adam Silver co-hosted a conference call with players
one week ago to discuss how to find answers to elusive health questions. Most
of them cannot be addressed with certainty.

"I don't have the answers," Paul said. "I don't have all the answers. But I
know that people are working tirelessly, trying to figure it out."

--Field Level Media

NBA players polled about return; stars want to resume

12/05/2020 AT 22:01
Basketball-China's CCTV to continue to shun NBA games - state media

12/05/2020 AT 20:14
What's On (2)

