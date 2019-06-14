Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title

Raptors beat Warriors to win their first NBA title
By Reuters

54 minutes agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif., June 13 (Reuters) - The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration.

The victory gave the Raptors a 4-2 series win and denied the Warriors a fourth NBA championship in five years. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Writing by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

0Read and react
0Read and react