Raptors crush shorthanded Warriors, take 2-1 Finals lead

The Raptors won behind a balanced attack that saw five players score in double digits and timely defensive stops, including five blocks by forward Serge Ibaka.

The Raptors overcame a 47-point performance by Warriors point guard Stephen Curry - a playoff career high - but it was not enough for the two-time defending champions.

Warriors were forced to play without starting shooting guard Klay Thompson, who injured his hamstring in Game Two, and two-times Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with a right calf strain since May 8.

The Warriors were also without backup big man Devon Looney, who suffered a fracture in Game Two and has been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

