Raptors hold off Warriors to win Game 1 of NBA Finals

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who will

host Game 2 on Sunday as they compete in their first NBA Finals.

Marc Gasol scored 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Raptors before

fouling out with 1:14 to play. Fred VanVleet added 15 points and Danny Green

contributed 11 points.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, Klay Thompson added 21 points

and Draymond Green had a triple-double 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Toronto took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry, who had

seven points, six rebounds and nine assists, took his fifth personal foul with

8:11 remaining and the Raptors leading by nine. Green's 3-pointer had the lead

up to 12 with 7:32 to go.

Curry's layup and free throw cut the lead to nine with 2:35 left but the

Raptors were in command.

The Raptors led 25-21 after one quarter.

The Warriors took a 41-40 lead on Thompson's 3-pointer with 5:37 remaining in

the second quarter.

Gasol's layup had the Raptors back in the lead by one and Siakam's 3-pointer

put them ahead by four.

Danny Green's 3-pointer gave Toronto 59-49 halftime lead.

Gasol led the first-half scoring with 14 points as the Raptors shot 50 percent

from the field. Curry had 13 points for the Warriors, who shot 36.6 percent.

The Raptors led by 12 early in the third quarter, but the Warriors chipped

back to within six on Thompson's 3-pointer. Siakam's layup after Leonard's

steal on Curry's turnover restored the 10-point lead with 6:55 remaining in

the third.

After Golden State pulled to within four, former Warrior Patrick McCaw hit a

3-pointer to close the third-quarter scoring and give Toronto an 88-81 lead.

--By Larry Millson, Field Level Media