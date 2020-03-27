Report: Almost '100 percent' chance NBA resumes without fans

Windhorst said the NBA will very likely mimic the plan being used in China for

a potential end to the current hiatus, which began March 12. In China, ground

zero for the coronavirus in recent weeks, the plan for professional basketball

to resume includes keeping players in a centralized, isolated location or

shared hotel to limit the chance they come in contact with any infected

person.

LeBron James spoke out against the idea that NBA games would be played in

empty arenas or without fans again on Thursday.

"If LeBron James wants to play for a championship this year he is going to

have to reset his expectations," Windhorst said. "That's what China is looking

at -- clustering teams in a bubble where they can be protected. LeBron is the

voice of the rest of the league. He's speaking with emotion the way he sees

it.

"The reality is, if the NBA comes back, at least in the short term, it's going

to be in empty arenas or empty aircraft hangars where they just put down a

court. ... That's something players are going to have to start getting their

minds around."

--Field Level Media