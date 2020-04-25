Report: Five-star recruit Maker entering NBA draft

Five-star prospect Makur Maker is entering the 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN reported Saturday.
The 6-foot-11 center was born in Kenya and raised in Australia before moving
to California in 2015. His cousin is Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker.
Maker is ranked as the No. 12 recruit in the Class of 2020 by both ESPN and
the 247Sports composite.
Earlier this year, the NBA determined that the 19-year-old Maker was eligible
for the draft after he had fallen two credits shy of graduating with his
original 2019 high school class in Irvine, Calif.
The draft is scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, N.Y., although the date and
location are uncertain while the NBA is shut down due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
--Field Level Media
