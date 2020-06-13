Basketball

Report: Irving asks NBA players to sit as protest of racism

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly opposes the NBA restart plan, and he lobbied fellow players on Friday to sit out the scheduled resumption of play as a protest against racism, multiple media outlets reported.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving told more than 80 NBA
players on a conference call, "I don't support going into Orlando. I'm not
with the systematic racism and the (expletive). Something smells a little
fishy. ... I'm willing to give up everything I have (for social reform)."

Turner Sports' Taylor Rooks tweeted, "Sources tell me majority of the NBA call
was on social justice reform. It lasted for about 2 hours, but over an hour
was dedicated to that. While they are absolutely all concerned about COVID and
that was a vital part of conversation. Racial injustice is the #1 talking
point."

An unnamed "widely respected" player told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Once we
start playing basketball again, the news will turn from systemic racism to who
did what in the game last night. It's a crucial time for us to be able to play
and blend that and impact what's happening in our communities. We are asking
ourselves, 'Where and how can we make the biggest impact?' Mental health is
part of the discussion, too, and how we handle all of that in a bubble."

Some star players on the call shared their view that sitting out the remainder
of the season would adversely impact their economic outlook not just this
season but moving forward, according to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill. The
report added that the stars warned their peers that the players union's
leverage is low in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes' reported that Irving said he would support the
players if they decided to proceed with the scheduled restart near Orlando.

The league plan calls for 22 teams with a chance to advance in the playoffs to
be sequestered at the Walt Disney World Resort. Players will be restricted in
where they can go, and Bleacher Report's Howard Beck reported that many
players could refuse to play because they "want more freedom of movement."

The National Basketball Players Association's executive committee and board
members last week approved the NBA plan. Training camp is set to be held July
9-29 before the season restarts July 30. Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be
played as late as Oct. 12.

However, some players reportedly are concerned about health hazards amid the
coronavirus pandemic, which forced the league to halt the season on March 11.
The racial unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last
month has added to players' discontent.

--Field Level Media

