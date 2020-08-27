Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The

report indicated that the injury, as well as the social justice movement

happening all around sports, led to his departure.

As of Tuesday, Gordon still was not able to run at top speed and it was

speculated that his season could be over anyway. The Magic trail 3-1 in their

first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wednesday's Game 5 in the series was boycotted by both teams, the first

postponement in a string of them across the NBA and MLB as teams reacted to

the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin.

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume this weekend, per reports.

Gordon, 24, averaged 14.4 points with 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 62 games

this season. In the four games he played after the NBA's restart, he averaged

15.3 points with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

