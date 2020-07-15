Report: NBA adds antibody testing to protocols

Because of a concern for false positives with coronavirus testing, the NBA on Wednesday authored a memo that added antibody testing to its return-to-play protocol, ESPN reported.

Since dead coronavirus cells can be detected in COVID-19 testing, it could

lead to a positive result that would force a player to sit out for an extended

period. A previously-conducted antibody test would help reveal if a player is

not necessarily asymptomatic but has already recovered from the virus.

According to the report, the NBA is worried about false positive tests for

players, especially among star players, as the season reaches the playoffs.

The league has convened 22 teams in central Florida to each play eight

regular-season games, leading into a 16-team playoffs.

Basketball Basketball-WNBA's Delle Donne 'hurt' after league denies opt-out request 3 HOURS AGO

The resumption of play begins July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

when the Utah Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by the Los

Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to the memo, there are four steps in order to complete before

returning to a team.

First, a total of 14 days needs to pass from a first positive test or the end

of virus symptoms. Second, a player needs two negative tests in a 24-hour

period. The third stipulation is that a player needs to have a positive

antibody test within the last 30 days, and the final requirement is for a

negative rapid coronavirus test before having close, physical contact with

others.

The steps were reportedly reviewed by an infectious disease expert and

epidemiologist working with the NBA and the league's players' association.

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA announces 0.6 percent positive test rate YESTERDAY AT 02:37