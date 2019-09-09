Report: NBA banning ‘ninja-style headwear’ this season

Teams were notified in May of the decision, and the issue was expected was

expected to be further discussed by the NBA Competition Committee at meetings

in Chicago on Monday. Details such as the size and length of the headbands

will be determined prior to making an official rule change.

"The ninja-style headwear is not part of the NBA uniform and hasn't been

through the league approval process," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN in a

statement. "Teams have raised concerns regarding safety and consistency of

size, length and how they are tied which requires a thorough review before

consideration of any rule change.

"When some players began wearing them last season, we didn't want to cause a

disruption by intervening midseason, but we notified our teams in May that

they would not be part of this season's uniforms."

Among the players known for wearing the headwear in the past are Jimmy Butler

of the Miami Heat, Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans and Karl-Anthony

Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

