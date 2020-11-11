The guidelines were shared with the 30 NBA teams in a league memo, The

Athletic reported Wednesday.

According to the report, any fan who will sit within 30 feet of the court must

have returned a negative COVID-19 test taken two days before the game or take

a rapid test on game day that turns out negative.

People sitting in those seats also will not be allowed to have food or

beverages. And to further protect players and staff on the bench, teams can

choose to install plexiglass behind the benches, The Athletic reported.

Anyone older than 2 in attendance also must wear a mask, follow social

distancing and have their symptoms reviewed.

Arenas can fill up to 50 percent of the seats either if all fans are tested or

if the county meets the following conditions: 3 percent or below positivity

rate of all tests administered, or if the seven-day average of new cases per

100,000 residents registers at 10 or fewer, The Athletic said.

Fans sitting in suites won't have to be tested if the suite has less than 25

percent occupancy.

The NBA's 2019-20 season came to a halt on March 11 amid the coronavirus

pandemic. When players returned to the court to finish the season and take

part in the playoffs, they lived and played in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Only a limited number of family members were allowed inside the bubble in the

late stages of the playoffs.

