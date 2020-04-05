Report: NBA, ESPN working on game of H-O-R-S-E

The NBA and ESPN are finalizing the details, with each player possibility

participating from their own home gym, as person-to-person interaction is

limited during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a typical game of two or more players, if a competitor makes a shot, the

competitor to follow has to make the identical shot or earn a letter in the

word "horse." A player is eliminated when their collection of missed shots

spell "horse."

Renewed interest in the game was sparked in 1993, when Larry Bird and Michael

Jordan played a game of H-O-R-S-E during a McDonald's commercial created for

the Super Bowl.

In 2009, the NBA introduced a version of the game during All-Star Weekend

festivities, although it was called G-E-I-C-O. It lasted two years and Kevin

Durant, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, won both times. The Phoenix Suns'

Paul Westphal also won an NBA-sanctioned game of H-O-R-S-E during the 1977-78

season.

The league has been creative during the suspension of the season due to the

pandemic. It began a players-only NBA 2K Tournament on Friday, with the

top-seeded Durant falling to 16th seed Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat in

the opener.

--Field Level Media