The league shut down March 11, then returned to finish a shortened season at
the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.
That restricted access, all-inclusive bubble, which was run at an estimated
cost of $200 million, was one of the factors that hit the NBA's bottom line.
Other factors were the initial shutdown, the loss of 171 regular-season games,
the lack of attendance for games in the bubble and China's decision to not
show games after an October tweet by former Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey in
support of Hong Kong.
The league's Board of Governors is currently meeting to discuss the start date
for the 2020-21 season, potential fan attendance and possibly a shortened
schedule., with a push to start the 2020-21 NBA season by Christmas apparently
gaining momentum.
The Athletic reported Friday that the NBA is targeting a Dec. 22 start date
and a 72-game regular season that would finish before the start of the 2021
Summer Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23 in Tokyo.
--Field Level Media