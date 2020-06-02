Basketball

Report: NBA Finals would end Oct. 12 under proposed plan

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Returning to the court for a modified postseason in late July could mean the NBA Finals extend all the way to mid-October, ESPN reported.

With its season derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA is finalizing a
proposal to resume the 2019-2020 season paused on March 11, and those plans
include ending the NBA Finals on Oct. 12, according to ESPN.

A 22-team playoff model is part of a proposal expected to be presented by
commissioner Adam Silver to the league on Thursday.

During a Board of Governors call last week, Silver and owners discussed a
possible play-in round of the postseason to finalize the top eight seeds in
each conference.

The traditional best-of-seven series format would follow with the No. 8 seed
in the West playing the No. 1 seed.

However, ESPN reported Silver remains open to input and ideas on all aspects
of the return-to-play plan.

The NBA typically opens each regular season in late October. The 2019-20
campaign began Oct. 22.

--Field Level Media

