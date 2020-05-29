Basketball

Report: NBA GMs prefer going straight to playoffs

ByReuters
8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

When the NBA returns to the court from the coronavirus pandemic, most general managers prefer jumping straight to the playoffs.

ESPN reported the restart discussions on Friday included a survey of general
managers. Sixteen of the NBA's 30 GMs preferred not to pick up with
regular-season games where the season ended March 11, but instead begin with
the playoffs.

Four return-to-play scenarios were given as options, per the ESPN report.

Eight teams voted for a play-in tournament after the regular season resumes.

Sixteen GMs also voted for keeping the existing playoff format, including
eight teams from each conference, and the same number requested two additional
roster spots upon return.

A play-in-tournament for teams seeded No. 7 and No. 8 to reach the playoffs in
the traditional format received 13 votes.

Talks focused on returning to play are to cover location and health-related
protocols, according to reports. Commissioner Adam Silver said he would plan
for conversations to last through the weekend.

--Field Level Media

