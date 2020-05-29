Basketball

Report: NBA GMs split over whether to finish regular season

ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

NBA general managers reportedly are split over whether the league should finish the regular season when it resumes action after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic or if the playoffs should commence immediately.

The league sent out a survey to all 30 GMs last week, and commissioner Adam
Silver revealed the results Thursday to the same people who were polled,
TheRinger.com's Kevin O'Connor reported.

O'Connor published the results Thursday, citing anonymous sources:

--Half of the GMs want to see the regular season continue.

--A little more than half of the GMs would like to see the 16 playoff teams
seeded first through 16th without consideration of conferences.

--Given a choice of a play-in tournament to determine the final playoff teams
or a World Cup-type group stage that would take the place of the remainder of
the regular season as well as the first round of the playoffs, 75 percent
opted for the play-in event and 25 percent for the group-stage option.

An anonymous general manager told O'Connor of the Thursday call with Silver,
"There was zero commitment to any one plan. But it was a call to gather more
information."

An unnamed team executive told O'Connor earlier this week, "Adam isn't taking
the results seriously. Every team is obviously gonna vote for what's best for
them."

The NBA announced last weekend that it was in negotiations with Disney to
restart the season this summer at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
near Orlando, Fla.

It would be a "single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and
housing," league spokesman Mike Bass said.

However, the NBA has yet to commit to a format for games when they do resume.

The 2019-20 season was suspended March 11 when Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy
Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, NBA teams had played between
63 and 67 of their scheduled 82 regular-season games.

Earlier this week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban proposed having all teams
return for five to seven regular-season games, leading into a 20-team
postseason that would include a six-team play-in tournament.

--Field Level Media

