Report: NBA hiatus could be 3-plus months
The NBA's season -- on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic -- could be suspended for at least three months, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night.
Per the report, owners and executives are bracing for the possibility of
mid-to-late June -- a time when, in a normal year, the NBA Finals would
typically be over -- being the best-case scenario for play to resume.
When the season was suspended on Wednesday night, about a month's worth of
regular-season games remained. The postseason typically runs from mid-April
through early-to-mid June.
Wojnarowski reports fears exist that the season might not resume, but the
league is considering a variety of creative options for a possible return.
With the CDC recommending on Sunday that gatherings of 50 or more people
should be avoided for the next eight weeks, one plan could involve a return
without fans at games, perhaps even playing games in smaller venues like team
practice facilities and a different television experience.
The report adds that teams are exploring the availability of venues through
August for the playoffs, and that a financial report is expected to be
presented to owners soon. That report would include projections on expected
revenue that would be lost if canceling the rest of the season, resuming at
some point without fans or holding the playoffs without fans.
Meanwhile, The Athletic reports the league has informed teams that players can
begin traveling outside of their home market beginning Monday, with the
requirements that they provide their whereabouts, remain at home and practice
social distancing.
According to a separate ESPN report, the league extended its ban on team
practices indefinitely, though players remain allowed to work out at team
facilities on their own.
Earlier Sunday, ESPN reported that the G League, the NBA's minor-league
system, is expected to have the remainder of its season canceled.
The NBA was the first major sports league in America to suspend its season,
doing so Wednesday after news emerged of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's
positive test for the virus. All other leagues in the U.S. have quickly
followed suit.
--Field Level Media