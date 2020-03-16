Report: NBA hiatus could be 3-plus months

Per the report, owners and executives are bracing for the possibility of

mid-to-late June -- a time when, in a normal year, the NBA Finals would

typically be over -- being the best-case scenario for play to resume.

When the season was suspended on Wednesday night, about a month's worth of

regular-season games remained. The postseason typically runs from mid-April

through early-to-mid June.

Wojnarowski reports fears exist that the season might not resume, but the

league is considering a variety of creative options for a possible return.

With the CDC recommending on Sunday that gatherings of 50 or more people

should be avoided for the next eight weeks, one plan could involve a return

without fans at games, perhaps even playing games in smaller venues like team

practice facilities and a different television experience.

The report adds that teams are exploring the availability of venues through

August for the playoffs, and that a financial report is expected to be

presented to owners soon. That report would include projections on expected

revenue that would be lost if canceling the rest of the season, resuming at

some point without fans or holding the playoffs without fans.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports the league has informed teams that players can

begin traveling outside of their home market beginning Monday, with the

requirements that they provide their whereabouts, remain at home and practice

social distancing.

According to a separate ESPN report, the league extended its ban on team

practices indefinitely, though players remain allowed to work out at team

facilities on their own.

Earlier Sunday, ESPN reported that the G League, the NBA's minor-league

system, is expected to have the remainder of its season canceled.

The NBA was the first major sports league in America to suspend its season,

doing so Wednesday after news emerged of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's

positive test for the virus. All other leagues in the U.S. have quickly

followed suit.

--Field Level Media