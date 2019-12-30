Report: NBA investigating trade request by Kings' Dedmon

After making just four starts in 23 games to open his first season in

Sacramento, Dedmon made his public trade request to the Sacramento Bee on

Sunday.

"I would like to be traded," Dedmon was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "I

haven't been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are

appreciated."

The issue is that public trade requests are in violation of the current NBA

collective bargaining agreement. Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, made one

last season, when his client was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. A

$50,000 fine ultimately was issued.

Dedmon, who did not play in Sunday's defeat to the Denver Nuggets, is scoring

4.8 points per game after averaging 10.8 per contest last season with the

Atlanta Hawks. He has not been used in 10 of the Kings' last 12 games and

played a combined seven minutes in the two games when he was on the court.

The 30-year old has averaged 6.4 points with 5.9 rebounds in 373 career games

with the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State

Warriors, Hawks and Kings.

--Field Level Media