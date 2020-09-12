Charania said the league informed GMs of the plan over a conference call on

Friday.

The plan calls for players to receive a medical review from a team doctor at a

local facility, along with virtual interviews and guided on-court activities.

There will be no in-person workouts.

That first session would run from mid-September through early October.

In the second portion, teams would be allowed to hold in-person interviews

with players. That would run from mid-October through the Nov. 18 draft.

The draft originally was set for June, then moved to October and again to

November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the top pick.

--Field Level Media

