Report: NBA might allow players to opt out of season's restart

Not all NBA players are thrilled about the league's plan to restart action in a central Florida "bubble," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

As a result, the league and the National Basketball Players Association are

working on an agreement to allow players to voluntarily skip the season's

resumption with no consequences, according to the report.

A conference call that featured up to 50 players reportedly saw some of the

participants express concern about the protocols surrounding the resumption of

play at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Basketball Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records 9 HOURS AGO

Especially among players on teams that aren't viewed as legitimate threats to

reach the NBA Finals, doubts about the plan are surfacing, though they haven't

yet risen to the level of the NBPA seeking any protocol changes, per

Wojnarowski.

The sentiment is being driven by concern over both the coronavirus pandemic

and the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Training camp is set to begin in mid-July for the 22 teams that were in

playoff position or close to it when the NBA suspended its season on March 11

after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the major sticking points is the fact that visitors won't be permitted

in the "bubble" until the end of the first round of the playoffs, almost seven

weeks after players arrive at Disney World, according to the report.

Players who leave the facility reportedly would be subject to a 10-day

quarantine upon their return.

Wojnarowski reported that players could undergo a medical exam to be

classified as being at high risk of COVID-19, which would grant them

permission to stay home. Those without a medical waiver could opt out of the

Disney World action by forfeiting their pay for the team's last eight

regular-season games, according to the report.

ESPN cited sources as saying fill-in players would be allowed to compete in

Orlando in place of any who opt against appearing. In addition, any players

who are replaced on the roster because of an injury or because they contract

the coronavirus reportedly would not be allowed to resume action this season.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season YESTERDAY AT 19:37