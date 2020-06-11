Basketball

Report: NBA might allow players to opt out of season's restart

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Not all NBA players are thrilled about the league's plan to restart action in a central Florida "bubble," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

As a result, the league and the National Basketball Players Association are
working on an agreement to allow players to voluntarily skip the season's
resumption with no consequences, according to the report.

A conference call that featured up to 50 players reportedly saw some of the
participants express concern about the protocols surrounding the resumption of
play at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Especially among players on teams that aren't viewed as legitimate threats to
reach the NBA Finals, doubts about the plan are surfacing, though they haven't
yet risen to the level of the NBPA seeking any protocol changes, per
Wojnarowski.

The sentiment is being driven by concern over both the coronavirus pandemic
and the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Training camp is set to begin in mid-July for the 22 teams that were in
playoff position or close to it when the NBA suspended its season on March 11
after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the major sticking points is the fact that visitors won't be permitted
in the "bubble" until the end of the first round of the playoffs, almost seven
weeks after players arrive at Disney World, according to the report.

Players who leave the facility reportedly would be subject to a 10-day
quarantine upon their return.

Wojnarowski reported that players could undergo a medical exam to be
classified as being at high risk of COVID-19, which would grant them
permission to stay home. Those without a medical waiver could opt out of the
Disney World action by forfeiting their pay for the team's last eight
regular-season games, according to the report.

ESPN cited sources as saying fill-in players would be allowed to compete in
Orlando in place of any who opt against appearing. In addition, any players
who are replaced on the roster because of an injury or because they contract
the coronavirus reportedly would not be allowed to resume action this season.

--Field Level Media

