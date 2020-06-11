Basketball

Report: NBA moves restart date up to July 30

ByReuters
37 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

Fans could get their NBA fix a little sooner than expected.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the league is now aiming for
a July 30 return date, one day earlier than originally announced.

No reason for the change was provided.

On pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA plans to
resume play with 22 of the league's 30 teams competing at Walt Disney World in
Orlando, Fla.

--Field Level Media

