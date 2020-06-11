Report: NBA moves restart date up to July 30

Fans could get their NBA fix a little sooner than expected.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the league is now aiming for

a July 30 return date, one day earlier than originally announced.

No reason for the change was provided.

On pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA plans to

resume play with 22 of the league's 30 teams competing at Walt Disney World in

Orlando, Fla.

--Field Level Media

