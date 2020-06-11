Report: NBA moves restart date up to July 30

Fans could get their NBA fix a little sooner than expected.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the league is now aiming for
a July 30 return date, one day earlier than originally announced.
No reason for the change was provided.
Basketball
Report: NBA might allow players to opt out of season's restart
15 HOURS AGO
On pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA plans to
resume play with 22 of the league's 30 teams competing at Walt Disney World in
Orlando, Fla.
--Field Level Media
Basketball
Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records
A DAY AGO
Basketball
Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season
YESTERDAY AT 19:37
Related Topics